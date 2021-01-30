Gentarium (GTM) Price Down 4% This Week

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Gentarium has a market capitalization of $77,986.87 and approximately $197.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00131365 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00262623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00064630 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.22 or 0.91442387 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,069,168 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io

Gentarium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

