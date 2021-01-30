Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $5.04 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $244,974.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00014746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001866 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

