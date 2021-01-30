Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million.

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,069,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,967,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,260,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $40.87. 584,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,900. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

