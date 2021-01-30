Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Freshpet reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 263,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,984. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,266.57, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.07. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

