Brokerages Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Post $2.11 EPS

Brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.09. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

