Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

Shares of JSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,291. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

