Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declines By 90.9%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NUO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

