Short Interest in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Declines By 90.9%

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NUO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $15.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
