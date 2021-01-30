Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.52. 4,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

