Short Interest in Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Declines By 84.3%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSANY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NSANY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 112,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,903. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $18.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

