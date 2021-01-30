Digitex City Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00913951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.15 or 0.04601165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

