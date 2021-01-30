Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $132.10. 4,039,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.