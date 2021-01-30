Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,172 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $8,912,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Impinj by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 392,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.