Chromia 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.18 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $3.18 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00915953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00052060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.21 or 0.04605292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018704 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.