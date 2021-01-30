DODO Market Cap Hits $51.47 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DODO token can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004533 BTC on exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DODO has traded up 88.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00262116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064351 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,077.13 or 0.90684445 BTC.

About DODO

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,137,593 tokens. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

DODO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DODOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.