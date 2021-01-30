China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,500 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the December 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

