Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OGEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,215,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,612,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.09.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Oragenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 176,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $91,521.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,023,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,478.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Koski sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $133,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,185,442 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,115. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

