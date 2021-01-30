Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Expands By 119.5%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the December 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMF. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.4% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.02. 190,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

