Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Grows By 123.5%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 828,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

