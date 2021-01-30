Short Interest in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Grows By 123.5%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 123.5% from the December 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.24. 828,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86.
Birks Group Company Profile
