cVault.finance (CORE) Hits Market Capitalization of $42.21 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $42.21 million and approximately $903,765.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $4,221.35 or 0.12303589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00261870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00064338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.89 or 0.90626627 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

