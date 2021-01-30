The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

REAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $23.68. 3,605,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $2,182,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,897,294 shares in the company, valued at $63,019,243.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 815,312 shares of company stock worth $16,749,334. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.