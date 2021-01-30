GreenPower (GRN) Market Cap Tops $94.16 Million

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a total market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $20,076.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GreenPower Coin Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

