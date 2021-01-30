Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Reaches $9.97 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Ambrosus has a market cap of $9.97 million and $804,662.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00130638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

AMB is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

