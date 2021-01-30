$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post sales of $5.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year sales of $21.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

