$101.20 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will report sales of $101.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.20 million and the highest is $102.80 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $75.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $287.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.80 million to $289.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $494.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $530.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.15. 559,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,472. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.78 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $964,812.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,727,316.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,738 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,321. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 168,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $4,486,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

