$1.54 EPS Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $1,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock valued at $21,014,419. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after purchasing an additional 143,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 123,433 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 190,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 30,679 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS traded down $9.45 on Friday, reaching $243.37. The company had a trading volume of 132,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,503. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.19 and its 200 day moving average is $211.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

