Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 77.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the December 31st total of 248,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Royce Global Value Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,866 shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $230,558.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,513.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 353,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331,902 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 243,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSE:RGT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 25,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,156. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

