Short Interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Decreases By 55.3%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 584,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

VNTR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 742,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $428.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 27.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 48.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

