Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TDF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $3.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 427.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 133,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.