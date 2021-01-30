Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the December 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
TDF traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $3.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
