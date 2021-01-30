BITTO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $172,958.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One BITTO token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITTO has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. BITTO has a market capitalization of $679,371.13 and approximately $172,958.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTO alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00089231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00012607 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,036,338 tokens. BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BITTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BITTO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.