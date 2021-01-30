Celo Reaches Market Capitalization of $534.21 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $534.21 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $2.90 or 0.00008439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

