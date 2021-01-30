Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 3,912,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,053.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

