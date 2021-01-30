Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,316,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 528,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,817. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

