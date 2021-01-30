TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $10.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,209. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $412.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.