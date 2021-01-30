Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $1.97. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.38 to $8.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $155.00. 5,007,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,059. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.39. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

