Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,802.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $2.04 million and $3,802.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.