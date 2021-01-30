Seele-N (SEELE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.33 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00068643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00897772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,576.18 or 0.04588443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018540 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.