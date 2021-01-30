Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives $25.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $19.57. 131,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,750. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.