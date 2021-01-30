Brokerages Set EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) PT at $77.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $63.21. 7,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,498. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

