Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Drops By 91.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LMRMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,482. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.02.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

