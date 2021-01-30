Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Drops By 91.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LMRMF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 181,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,482. Lomiko Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.02.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

