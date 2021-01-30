Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of MAYNF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,293. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

