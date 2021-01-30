Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) Short Interest Update

Pazoo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PZOO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the December 31st total of 1,625,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PZOO remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 24,654,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,825,953. Pazoo has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Pazoo, Inc operates as a health and wellness company. It offers laboratory testing services for marijuana. Pazoo, Incwas formerly known as IUCSS, Inc and changed its name to Pazoo, Inc in May 2011. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

