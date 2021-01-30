Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 23,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

