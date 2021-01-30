Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.72. 23,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,824. Kasikornbank Public has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.
About Kasikornbank Public
