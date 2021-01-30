BOOM (BOOM) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,430.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $6,430.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOOM has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00898541 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00051321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,599.50 or 0.04638557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018495 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,252,174 coins and its circulating supply is 782,221,441 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.