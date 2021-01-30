Head to Head Survey: DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

DiaSys (OTCMKTS:DYXC) and 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of DiaSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DiaSys and 10x Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics $245.89 million 69.85 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -213.94

DiaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 10x Genomics.

Risk and Volatility

DiaSys has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10x Genomics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DiaSys and 10x Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88

10x Genomics has a consensus price target of $134.90, indicating a potential downside of 21.18%. Given 10x Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 10x Genomics is more favorable than DiaSys.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSys and 10x Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSys N/A N/A N/A 10x Genomics -51.27% -19.98% -14.38%

Summary

10x Genomics beats DiaSys on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaSys Company Profile

DiaSys Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of workstation instruments, consumables, reagents and specialized test kits to hospital, clinical and private physician laboratories. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

