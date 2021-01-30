Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $3.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.76. The Travelers Companies reported earnings of $2.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $13.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $14.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $136.30. 2,277,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.94 and its 200 day moving average is $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

