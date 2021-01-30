Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 86,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

ETV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 233,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,848. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

