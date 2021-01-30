Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Decreases By 71.6%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HNP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.17. 36,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,788. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

HNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

