Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 60.5% in January

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.