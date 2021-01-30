Typerium Price Tops $0.0003 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $496,399.40 and $13.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00068883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.91 or 0.00896070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,584.43 or 0.04581241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium (CRYPTO:TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

