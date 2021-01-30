Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00079800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039128 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00338341 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000220 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

